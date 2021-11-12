The Enugu State government has raised the alarm over series of illegal connections of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) lines feeding government establishments to private offices and homes by unscrupulous individuals.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo disclosed that such illicit acts include “electrical load diversion, voltage (415) bypass, tapping and all manner of unlawful connections”.

Oruruo stressed that the criminal acts were surreptitiously executed by the perpetrators to defraud the state government.

The Special Adviser stated that the state government directed “all defaulting persons to disconnect forthwith such illegal connections or face the full wrath of the law”.

He added that the government enjoined the public to report all cases of illegal and fraudulent connections to the appropriate authorities.