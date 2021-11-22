The Igga Autonomous Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State has raised concern over its alleged removal from the website for gazetted chieftaincy constitution of communities in the state.

The President, Igga Progressive Union, Mr Cyril Onwurah, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Onwurah, who applauded the state government for inaugurating the website, described the gesture as a legacy that would stabilise traditional institutions in the state.

He also said that such move would put an end to the crisis that usually preceded the election of traditional rulers in some communities in the state.

Recall that the state government had on Nov. 19, 2021 inaugurated www.mocm.en.gov.ng as a website of gazetted chieftaincy constitutions of communities in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezilo said during the event that the innovation would promote accountability and reduce disputes that characterised election of traditional rulers in some communities.

Meanwhile, Onwurah said that the website would provide safe custody to gazetted chieftaincy constitution of communities and safeguard them against manipulation.

He said that immediately after the launch, members of the community erupted in joy upon sighting the gazetted chieftaincy constitution of Igga Community in the web address.

“However, we are now worried that the good intentions of the state government in inaugurating this website is about to be eroded with foul play soon creeping into the system.

“We cannot explain why our community is now missing in the domain of the gazetted site.

“We want to inform the state government that Igga Community has been removed from the website and appeal to the governor to intervene in the matter,” he said.

The president said that when reinstated, the community would not accept anything short of the original content of the document as certified by the state government.

“This is to avoid fueling crisis in the already polarised community against the backdrop of schemes by some leaders to entrench hereditary system of chieftaincy in the community,” he said.

Onwurah appealed to officials of the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs to safeguard the website against any form of manipulation and official sabotage.

“We expect the governor’s greater interventions in the existing crisis in the community, perpetrated by some leaders using his name falsely.

“We promise to remain law-abiding and supportive to his administration,” Onwurah said.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Charles Egumgbe, said that the website was well protected and could not be hacked.

Egumgbe said that it was possible that the chieftaincy constitution of Igga Community was not gazetted if it was not found in the website.

“They should come to the office and make their case because all chieftaincy constitutions that were not gazetted were removed,” he said.

Egumgbe said that the initiative would strengthen the rural development policy of the state government for the greater interest of rural dwellers. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria