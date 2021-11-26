The ‘Coalition for Good Governance and Equity,’ a pressure group, launched a campaign on Thursday to transfer political power to Enugu East Senatorial District in order to produce the next Governor of Enugu State in 2023.

The group said at its first press conference in Enugu that it was time to look for viable and credible candidates from the Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

Comrade Emeka Udeani, Convener of the Coalition for Good Governance and Equity, addressed the press briefing, who was flanked by Comrade Chidinma Odoh, Comrade Peter Ozor, among several other youths.

Udeani added that “the political selection process in Enugu state has always gone through the Zoning formula which has been done for years now, every eight years we look forward to the emergence of new governor that will represent a senatorial district in the state, Gov. Sullivan I. Chime was from Enugu West Senatorial district, The present Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is from Enugu North Senatorial District, so this is now the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District and anybody saying otherwise is calling for the destabilization of the peaceful coexistence and transition in the state.

“Time after time we have done this in a smooth process, but some greedy stakeholders want to truncate this equitable process in Enugu state.

He said the group’s decision to become vocal about this became necessary as time had come for the people “to speak up and act according to what they say”. Most times chaos is man-made, but through human action and ingenuity, we can surmount all our problems.

“As the 2023 election draws closer, we call on our leaders, different institutions, political parties, and all stakeholders to look towards the zoning process and choose a competent and credible candidate that will pilot our affairs as a State.

“This is a call, an urgent call to get involved. The 2023 election will carry historic consequences and there is no better time to act than now.

“Coalition for Good Governance and Equity is here to nominate, prepare and empower capable leaders for political positions in Nigeria starting from Enugu State.

“In the coming days, we shall be activating our networks across the states. We shall be engaging with the relevant stakeholders to make sure in 2023 we have a viable candidate from Enugu East Senatorial District.”