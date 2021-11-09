Trinitas Foundation Africa has announced the presentation of Two Million Naira (N2m) investment fund to one of the entrepreneurs set to benefit from the maiden edition of the Trinitas Investment Programme (TIP). The investment fund was presented to Adedapo Olubunmi of Innova Printing Press on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Trinitas Foundation head office in Lekki, Lagos.

TIP is a Trinitas Foundation initiative that seeks to provide investment fund of Twenty Million Naira (N20m) to ten businesses across Technology, Agriculture, Small Scale Manufacturing, Entertainment & Media, Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle and Food Industries. The ten entrepreneurs emerged as the frontline beneficiaries of the programme after a painstaking selection process that considered over 5000 applications and lasted for three months. TIP is a strategic approach that highlights one of the foundation’s key missions which is to empower emerging African entrepreneurs to take advantage of new age opportunities.

Speaking at the presentation, Trinitas Foundation principal consultant Lloyd Onaghinon said that “today, we award one of the beneficiaries and it reflects Trinitas’ commitment to empower entrepreneurs including women led organizations. During the selection process, Innova Prints was able to demonstrate a deep understanding of their business and sector including a focus on further empowering other Nigerians. We believe they are in pole position to grow fast and achieve their long-term goals.” Trinitas Foundation CEO Mr Ade George was also present at the presentation.

Following the presentation, Adedapo Olubunmi expressed her gratitude and revealed that TIP comes as a “timely intervention” for her business. She further revealed that “with this intervention Innova Prints will be able to expand our operations, employ, engage and empower more people especially the youths in our immediate community.”

Trinitas Foundation head of legal and corporate services Adedoyin Aiyeola further revealed that “our foundation is set to present the investment fund to other beneficiaries of TIP. This is in addition to strategic support and training provided by Access Bank and our other partners.”

She added, “Trinitas Foundation is committed to providing vital essentials for the less privileged, providing resources for child education, empowering women through sustainable trade and enterprise support as well funding for prospective African startups.”