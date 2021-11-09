The organizers of the trending awards have released more deserving names on their list of awardees. Top on this particular list is the Nigerian business woman and investor, Ehizogie Ogbebor, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and Hotels.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the CEO of the awards, Ambassador Ayo George said, “we feel very excited to have her on the list of awardees, alongside other eminent personalities. When we got the news from the jury, we agreed completely. She is a woman that is dedicated to her work, and have most importantly used her influence to inspire other women in Nigeria and largely Africa.

“Like we pointed out during the last press conference, and going by the theme of this year’s event, we believe African Women Deserve More commendation and more opportunities. We need to celebrate women whose stories are inspiring. Women that have been under-celebrated and under-projected. I believe the crown of the Woman Icon of the year fits her perfectly.

“Our award ceremony is looking great already. If an event has Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, Funke Akindele-Bello, Hon. Fateema Mohammed etc as awardees and you have Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Hon. Dayo Israel, Tidiane Doucoure, the investment expert from Mali and many more as Special Guests, then everyone should look forward to an evening of class and glam”, he concluded.

The Enterprising Women Awards hold on the 28th of November at the Muson Centre by 4pm.