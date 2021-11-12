By Peter Egwuatu

President Muhamma Buhari has stated that for Africa to attain the high level of post-COVID-19 recovery recorded in more developed economies, stakeholders in the continent must begin to develop the required collaborations for the local production of vaccines.

The President, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, made the observation on Thursday in Abuja at the opening of the 51st Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, CPA (African Region).

According to a statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Office of the Vice President made available to Vanguard, Buhari said: “without vaccination of a huge number of its people, Africa remains at continued risk of socio-economic stagnation, because continuing infections including from new variants, will prevent full recovery.

There is evidence that the economic rebound in other parts of the world is positively related to the extent of vaccinations that they have undertaken.

“We appreciate the vaccines that have come to Africa through the COVAX Initiative and other bilateral donations, but there remains much more to be done. We must ensure that while we are at it, we must develop the collaborations to be able to produce vaccines within Africa itself.”

Speaking further, President Buhari noted that “to be sure, we need resources that will help increase the scale and pace of vaccinations against COVID-19 in Africa. The high and upper-middle-income countries have achieved vaccination rates of over 80%, while very few African countries have reached the 5% level of vaccination.”

On the issue of Climate Change, the President said “it is another area in which global development is impacting Africa, and in which we need a unified response.

“It is particularly important for Africa Commonwealth governments to pay attention to this matter. In any event, the protection of the environment is a matter of core concern for the Commonwealth.

“The issue of climate change poses a number of dilemmas for African countries and we must strive to find the right balance in shaping our responses.”

In this regard, President Buhari said “the international community must meet its pledges to Africa and the developing world in terms of financing and technology, to support mitigation and adaptation to climate change.”

“The $100billion a year pledged by the wealthier economies to help developing economies respond to the challenges of climate change has never been met.

“Such investments will help our economies to invest in renewable energies and undertake climate-friendly agricultural practices, and green urban transportation” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria