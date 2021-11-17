Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, berated President Muhammdu Buhari over the Lekki Toll Gate incident that saw the killing of defenseless protest.

He equally berated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the incident that took place in a state he is the chief security officer.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, said it is necessary to blame President Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu over the Lekki Toll Gate massacre since Buhari is the Commander-In-Chief (C-In-C) of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore must take full responsibility of the dastardly action of the army personnel against defenseless and peaceful protesters on that fateful night.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, insisted that Sanwo-Olu, as Chief Security Officer of Lagos State, is also to be blamed the crackdown on youth exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and protest against ills in society.

According to him, “the report of the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry on restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and other matters has established beyond reasonable doubt that soldiers used lethal weapons which killed, maimed and injured scores of the protesters.

“After over a year of denial, subterfuge and cover-ups, the truth has been forensically established.

“What happened on the night of 20/10/2020 at the Lekki Toll Gate as detailed in the report of the panel is clearly a crime against humanity which is a breach of the nation’s constitution and international law and United Nations conventions and protocols on the fundamental human rights of citizens.

“The law must now take its cause, punish those indicted and ensure adequate and manifest justice for the victims of the unwarranted incident.

“We commend the Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd.) led panel for demonstrating uncommon courage in the discharge of their assignment. The report is clear, detailed and evidence based…

“The International Criminal Court must ensure that those indicted are extradited and tried at the appropriate time.

“Leaders of the free world including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, etc, must ensure that the visas of politicians and army personnel indicted in the report are cancelled and equally banned from major international functions,” Frank said.

He called on Nigerians especially the youth to continue to demand justice for the EndSARS victims, saying the “struggle has just begun.”

“We now know those who injured, maimed and killed our friends and colleagues. ‘20/10/2020: We Must Never Forget #EndSARS,’” he said.

