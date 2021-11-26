A call has gone out for survivors, especially those that gave testimony before panels, to be protected from the wave of attacks, threats and harassments following the release of the EndSARS report.

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, made the call at a briefing on “The #endsars panel report, unfolding controversies, and organised threat and attacks on victims and activists,” at the office of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, in Lagos.

According to the rights activists, “One would think that the leaked report of the panel was enough to induce a lot of soul searching by government and government officials all over the country.

“The opposite has been the case, especially in Lagos State which has become the epicenter of the struggle against the structural injustice in the country, as well as the center of the repression of dissent emanating from the tragedy.

“The body language of the state government, as well as the unwholesome bullishness and hostility of government officials over the release of the report, speaks volumes about the possible fate of the white paper awaiting release by the government.”

CSOs demands

They listed their demands to include:

*Thorough investigation into the attack on Kamson Ibeh as well as the threats on Dabiri Oluwa and others.

*Immediate prosecution of individuals indicted for human rights abuses and murder pre-October 20, 2020.

*That all those involved in the sordid and criminal events of the October 20, 2020 should be punished in accordance with the provisions of the law.

This would include army, police, government personnel. Corporate sanctions, if possible, should also be considered.

*That there should be adequate compensation for all victims of #endsars protests at the hands of state security operatives.

*That the Lekki Tollgate be designated a national monument in celebration of the heroism of the Nigerian youths who, in an unprecedented and patriotic manner, stood up to be counted on behalf of their country.

*That the commercialisation of the Lekki Tollgate which was the motivation for the mayhem by the army and police be stopped permanently forthwith as a testimony to the fact that profit must never attract a higher premium than human life.

Signatories

The CSOs that signed the statement are:

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) Joint Action Front Justice Development and Peace Commission Genesis Organisation for Protection of Rights Spaces4Change Great Nigeria Movement Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) Project for Human Development Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria Mafoluku Electricity Consumers Forum Help Initiative for Social Justice and Humanitarian Development Youths Rights Campaign Center for Dignity Peace and Development Project

Vanguard News Nigeria