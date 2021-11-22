.

By Henry Ojelu

Former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, has described the brutal attack on one of the EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe yesterday by unknown hoodlums and the allegation of threat to life by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN as worrisome.

In an interview with Vanguard, Pedro said that the attack on a protester or threat to a member of the Panel is unacceptable and should be investigated and culprits punished in accordance with the law.

He said: “I just cannot but wonder what is happening in this country. Attack on a protester or threat to a member of the Panel is unacceptable and these unlawful acts should be investigated and culprits punished in accordance with the law.

“I am going to appeal to all and sundry to allow the State Government to come up with the White Paper on the report. I believe in line with standard practice the white paper shall include;

a. Recommendation of the panel on each complaint

b. The view/opinion of government on it

c. If a recommendation is accepted, action is to be taken

d. If a recommendation is rejected, the reason for rejection

e. General view on the report and way forward.”

“Therefore it is premature at this moment for anybody to act on the panel’s report without a White Paper released on it. We should be patient and allow due process to take its course.”

Vanguard News Nigeria