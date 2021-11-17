By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed happiness with the imminent visit of the Secretary of State of United States of America, Anthony Bliken, to Nigeria.

The caucus said that visit was timely, coming ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers State), the caucus said the United States was a strategic partner to Nigeria.

He said: “It is our fervent hope that Secretary Bliken will engage the government’s failure to address the increasing terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

“It is our expectation that he would use his visit to address the growing human rights abuses, increasing threats to democracy, insecurity, and corruption in Nigeria.

“Just this week a Brigadier General was killed by ISWAP and this is in addition to the countless numbers of soldiers who have been killed or grievously injured with the weightless and worthless remark of getting to the root of the matter.

“Our country cannot afford the luxury of losing military officers to terrorists when it can seek strategic military and counter-insurgency assistance from the United States that has for many years built strategic and sustained military and intelligence frameworks for fighting terrorism.

“We note that the insistence of the Government of United States that all strategic military, anti-terrorism and counter-insurgency engagements must be in accord with the Leahy laws”.

The caucus further urged the Government of the United States, through Secretary Bliken, to impress on the Nigerian Government as an act of principle to stay within the realm of prohibition by not deploying received military assistance against citizens who embark on legitimate and constitutional agitations, including agitations for self-determination and secession.

According to the statement, the agitations were legitimate aspirations under the laws and treaties to which Nigeria was a signatory.

“Beyond all of this, and as strategic partners, with shared vision and future for peace, we are convinced that the shared vision and future are impossible without the United States showing more than a passing and curious interest on respect for human rights.

“The nexus between human rights and peace is beyond contest. Sustainable development is only possible when human rights become the cornerstone of governance.

“Under this government, human rights abuses have become the spur of violent conflicts, halting economic progress, growth, and development.

“Secretary Bliken should as a matter of urgency hold the Nigerian Government to account for the wanton assaults on rights, abuse of state power, systematic use of state violence to suppress peaceful protesters, particularly activists of the #EndSARS Movement and campaigners for self-determination, extra-judicial killings, intimidation of the judiciary; and declare to this government that abuses of human rights have consequences”, Chinda added.