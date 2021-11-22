

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has to Shun any comment on the statement issued by Adegboruwa.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, declined comment on the statement.

Recall Vanguard has reported how Ebun Adegboruwa had raised the alarm over threats to his life.

He said, “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.”

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.”

In the same vein, “The lawyer to one of the EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, Mr Adesina Ogunlana has narrated how his client was attacked last night.”

“In a post on his Facebook page, Ogunlana said Miss Ibe’s attackers identified her with a torchlight before attacking her with a cutlass.”

Vanguard News Nigeria