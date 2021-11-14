Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has said that all the police stations burnt in the state during last year’s EndSARS protests are now undergoing renovation.

Odumosu, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, stressed that some of the police stations had been completed and were now ready for operations.

NAN reports that more than 20 police stations were burnt in the state during the EndSARS protests in October 2020.

Some of the affected police stations included: those at Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute-Ero, Pen Cinema, Isokoko and Alade.

Others were: Cele, Igbo-Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin and the Anti-Kidnapping Station at Charley Boy Bus Stop.

Some of the stations had been vacated since the incident, while operations are being carried in others, using canopies either provided by some individuals or the Police Community Relations Committees in their respective areas.

NAN also reports that the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had since been disbanded and replaced with a new outfit, with all the operatives posted to other beats within the force.

Odumosu said that the renovation project was being carried out by the Federal and State Governments well as the police authorities.

“An approval has been given by the federal government and the police authorities as well as the state government.

“The state government and the police are in charge of supervising the construction, because it has to be in conformity with the police standard.

“The technical officers and engineers are from the state government, while we also have engineers from various companies. So, it is a joint effort,” he said. (NAN)

