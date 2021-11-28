Emuraishe

Nigerian born – US based gospel singer, Eguono Emuraishe has unveiled new album titled “Grace To Follow,” saying, the album is one that is dear to her heart and that she can’t wait for the world to hear it.

“Whatever songs I have written down and recorded are foremost for the purpose of drawing men closer to God, any other thing is just an added advantage. Gospel music it is for me, it’s what speaks to me and I have so much joy in my heart when I write songs. I spent most of my life listening to gospel singers like Cece Winans and Mary Mary and this is what sharpened my interest in gospel music. I have so much to share with the world and I’m excited about it”, she said.

Introduced into the world of music at a very tender age, Eguono began her sojourn into music at age five and was part of the children’s choir in Warri, Delta state where she grew up. Her passion for music grew stronger by the day and her interest for gospel music was fueled while listening to artistes like Whitney Houston, Celine Dion,Dolly Parton amongst others.

Eguono Emuraishe in 2018 was a nominee for the Hollywood and African prestigious awards for which she won in the Independent Female Artiste award category; she has recently bagged another nomination at the AMTWA Awards which will be held on the 4th of December 2021.