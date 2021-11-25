.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than 100 indigent Ebonyi Women and youths, Wednesday underwent skill acquisition and vocational training programme for strategic empowerment on Household/Domestic Products in Ebonyi State

The programme which was organized by Projects Development Institute, PRODA) in collaboration with Senator Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central zone of the State took place at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki.

Speaking during the event, Senator Ogba enjoined the participants to make judicious use of the training and the monetary provisions accompanying the exercise

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Godfrey Chikwere, the Senator who explained that the participants were drawn from Ikwo, Ezza South, Ezza North and Ishielu Local Government Areas added that the essence of the exercise was aimed at reducing joblessness and unemployment among citizens of the State.

He said: “It’s a skill acquisition programme organized by PRODA in collaboration with Senator Obinna Ogba. The essence of the programme is for the empowerment of people. It’s a semi-skilled empowerment programme. There will teaching on the production of household products like detergents.

“There’s a segment for fashion designing and bead making. The participants will be given industrial machines and regular sewing machines. The essence of the programme is to curb joblessness and insecurity in society..

“People are selected across the local government that makeup Ebonyi Central zone, Ikwo, Ezza South, Ezza North and Ishielu. The categories of those selected for the programme are either indigent or graduates without jobs.

“The participants are not only going to be given start-up equipment but also grant to enable them to kick start their businesses. The participants should make do with what they are given so that they can become self-reliant and sufficient.”

Appreciating the gesture of the Senator, a participant, Mrs Igboke Angela promised to make judicious use of the training for self-development and economic fulfilment of her family.