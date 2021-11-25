Heskey

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former England international, Emile Heskey has been named new head coach of Leicester City women’s team after the club relieved Jonathan Morgan of his duties.

Morgan was shown the exit door after a pointless start to their debut season in the Women’s Super League. He led the Foxes to promotion last season, but he leaves them sitting at the bottom of the table having lost all eight of their games so far.

“This club has been part of mine and my family’s life for 12 years from when my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player,” Morgan told Sky Sports

“To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to a FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride. Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.

“This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven’t achieved the results we had hoped for.”

Heskey who played for Leicester during his active days is also the current head of women’s football development at Leicester, and he will oversee first-team training in preparation for Continental Cup tie against Manchester United on December 5.

Leicester’s next fixture in the WSL is an away fixture against league-leaders Arsenal on December 12.

Vanguard News Nigeria