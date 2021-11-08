.

By Chris Onuoha

The Sculpture Association of Nigerian, ScAN, is set to hold its maiden exhibition of art fair titled ‘ELIXIR’, a group exhibition of sculptures as a palliative to a nation at crossroads.

According to a press briefing held at the Yusuf Grillo Art Gallery, Yaba College of Technology, the exhibition which comes up this November in Lagos marks the association’s quest to reinvigorate the proper use of art pieces in public spaces for economic, social and environmental purposes. It is also to interrogate the place of art in the society through conferences, workshops and exhibitions.

Works are drawn from artists all over the six geo- political spread in the country – Zaria, Enugu, Abuja, Uyo, Abraka, Auchi, Benin, Ondo and Lagos. Also featuring at the exhibition are the works of old masters such as Lamidi Fakeye, Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya, Yusuf Grillo, Abayomi Baber, El Anatsui and Gabriel Bamidele.

ScAN Secretary, Dr Shola Kukoyi, explaining the conceptual framework of the association said “at no time has the Nigerian nationhood been called to question like this extant time. With rising agitations by non-state actors, allegedly sponsored by variant political blocks on one hand and seeming brutal suppression by state actors on the other hand with undercurrents of foreign interests targeting the country’s resources and urging ethnic discordant tunes amongst the masses, the needed voice of reason now sounds like a bitter pill with jagged edge prescribed for a nation at the table of partition.

“Yet this pill of “voice of reason” must prevail while at the same time addressing obvious catalysts of agitations and separatist agendas in form of injustices and imbalances in the political structure and administration of the nation. It is under this premise that the ScAN presents ‘ELIXIR’, which is urgently needed to keep afloat the biggest black nation on earth,” Dr Kukoyi said.

Muraina Akeem, Zonal Coordinator, South West ScAN, disclosed that the economic values of the “ELIXIR” include generating income for the country through tourism which art in the public space accounts for and also addressing the mind and challenging the sub-consciousness of the populace about many things, through the documentation of events in the art space.

Akeem said artworks do not only address the immediate concern of the environment but also of the future. “With this, therefore, we are also preserving our legacy.

“Some of the features of the show cover gallery show where issues of national interest are discussed. We are holding this to make art return to where it came from. That’s why we have some patrons that are holding on to the success of this movement, such as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwunsi and other royal fathers. Other art icons include Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya; Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, and some other eminent personalities in the society,” Akeem said.

The HOD, Fine Art Department, Yabatech, Adeola Balogun, who is also an Executive of ScAN said: “This is an art that is having a maiden public presentation of members. It is a juried exhibition, and every work is screened to match the standard and specification that speaks the vision of the exhibition. In our midst, we have the informal practitioners, the

Oshogbo artist as part of the association. The association accommodates sculptors of all cadres that must have met the requisite standard the platform wants. For this same reason and for the exigencies of presenting an aesthetic palliative to a nation at crossroads, a line of stylistic delineation or common technical presentation was not aimed at in selection of artists other than sound aesthetic quality.

According to Balogun, the association was established in March 2018 with the aim to create, understand and appreciate the study of sculpture in its uniqueness as three-dimensional visual art. Its objectives include providing platforms for expanding public education on sculpture, promoting the practice of sculpture in society through exhibitions, seminars, workshops, conferences and journal publications.

“It also planned to standardize the practice of sculpture and serve in synergy with government as custodians of culture and protect the interest of members. The Association, though established a while ago, has lived up to its bidding by putting together the followings – a mini-conference table, two virtual exhibitions – one in synergy with Rotary International, District 9142, Uyo – registration of the association with Corporate Affairs Commission, the inauguration of a distinguished Board of Trustees and juried national exhibition, while conference at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife was held earlier,” Balogun said.

Vanguard News Nigeria