By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Akwa Ibom state will, in coming days, prosecute two suspected vandals of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) company’s assets at Idung Udofa, Eket Local Government Area.

PHED, in a statement yesterday by John Anonyai, Head, Corporate Communications, had youths of Idung Udofa to thank for taking it upon selves to apprehend the two suspects and hand them to the police for allegedly vandalizing armored cables on the company’s substation in Eket.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, PHED, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, lamented that despite robust public sensitization and customer engagement on risk the risk to life and economic setback for the company, customers and the general public, vandals sabotage on electricity installations continues unabated.

Ajagbawa further observed that customers are also in the unsafe habit of interfering with high tension lines either by cutting trees, trading or erecting structures very close to power lines.

He stated that, “PHED discourages such risky behaviors because they can lead to electrocution at the slightest interference. The public is hereby advised to desist from any form of activity around power lines to avoid electrocution.”

Anonayi’s statement further quoted the PHED boss as saying, “A third suspect is at large. Police is on his trail to bring him to justice. We commend the community youths for the basic understanding to protecting public utilities.

“Many electricity assets vandals are in various cells on roll-call to be prosecuted by the courts using extant laws enshrined in the ESPRA Act (2005), Miscellaneous Offences Act and the Nigerian Criminal Code. Those who vandalise public facilities will always be dealt with according to the law.”

He reiterated that “Infractions have no place under his watch at PHED as each case would be pursed to logical conclusion using every legal means at our disposable, irrespective of who’s involved.”