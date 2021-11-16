Mr. Akinsanmi Falaki,

The national body of the Ekiti State University Alumni Association has congratulated one of its members, Mr. Akinsanmi Falaki, over his emergence as the Banker of the Year.

In a recent award ceremony organised by Stardorm Global Award Series, Falaki, who is the Divisional Head, Keystone Bank, in Abuja, having polled the highest number of votes by nominees in the category, was bestowed with the award, to the delight of friends, family and well-wishers.

In a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the alumni association, Olumide Abudu, the award recipient was described as a worthy and hardworking alumnus.

“The Global President, EKSU Alumni Association, Engr Dipo Bamisaye, Board of Trustees, National Executive Council and the entire members of our great alumni wish to congratulate an industrious and hardworking man, Mr Akinsanmi Falaki, on his win at the poll where he bagged the ‘Banker of the Year award.

“Dear alumnus, your winning was a deserving one based on your track record of excellence, goal-getting, and your ability to withstand the test of time. We are glad to be associated with you and wish you more wins as you continue to break new ground. Congratulations to you from all of us,” the statement read.

Other winners include Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; Senior Pastor at Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo; CEO, Leisure Court Ltd, Segun Abolaji, after a four-week keenly contested online voting exercise which ended Sunday night.

As is the tradition, Falaki, among other winners, will be inducted into the SGTV Hall of Fame on December 11, in a grand ceremony in Abuja.

The Stardom Global Award Series, an SGTV Hall of Fame recognition, hopes to identify excellence, innovation, competitive achievement of Nigerians in all walks of life and celebrate their performances as a catalyst for national competitive prosperity in a yearly grand style award and induction of outstanding achievers into the SGTV Hall of Fame. This is to promote the culture of excellent performance and patriotism in public service.