The Deputy Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Hakeem Jamiu, has advised Nigerian youths to be deliberate in taking up entrepreneurship skills for financial independent that would boost the nation’s economy.

Jamiu gave the advice at the 34th National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) Entrepreneurship Skill Roundtable at the state Civic and Convention Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

The festival, which started on November 14 would end on Nov. 20 with over 26 states in attendance.

Its theme is: “Celebrating National Unity in Diversity.”

Jamiu said that overdependence on white-collar jobs over the years had hindered the nation’s economic growth, as most Nigerian youths no longer take pride in acquiring entrepreneurship skills.

He advised youths to look out for their innate skills and develop such as an alternative source of revenue generation, aside educational achievement.

“White collar jobs will not be enough for our teeming youths.

“So, I advise you to take up entrepreneurship skills and put everything you learnt here to use,” the deputy speaker said.

Also, Olufunke Awodiya, a Poet, farmer and healthy living activist, advised youths to invest in acquiring entrepreneurship skills.

Awodiya said that being proud ambassadors of their roots was very important to their progress in life.

The poet, who specialised in Medical Sociology, advised Nigerians to consume more of locust beans otherwise known as “Iru” in Yoruba.

She said that this would build body immunity and take care of the sight problems, being an antioxidant, remedy for stomach disorder and treatment for anaemia.

Also, an Environmentalist, Nuhu Wasiu, educated the youth in attendence, on the economic value of transforming all forms of waste to wealth.

Wasiu guided them in visuals on how plastics could be transformed into houses and other forms of materials.

He, also urged them to engage in waste collection for wealth creation.

In her remarks, Mrs Bose Falegan, a renowned pounded yam seller in Ekiti, advised youths to desist from indolent attitude and be hardworking toward achieving greatness in life.

Falegan said she started the business since 1991 when she was in Primary 6 as she usually assisted her mother to sell and she continued till secondary school.

She also advised the youths to take up some forms of skills as an alternative source of income to fall back on, anytime the need arises.

According to her, she had trained her children and had built houses from the money generated from sales of pounded yam.

” This business runs in my family, I love it because of how lucrative it is.

“I made huge gain; if you must embrace this work, you need to know the best yams for fluffy pounded yam.

“Today, I can stand amongst my peers, and am happy because I was never lazy; hardwork is important, without hardwork, nothing good can be achieved.

“To start the business, one requires N20,000 as capital; you do not need a shop, you can hawk the food before getting the needed capital,” she said.

In his remarks, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said: “Our duty is to reawaken your consciousness, not everyone can be employed by government.

“To prepare for the future, you must think along the line of being entrepreneurs.”

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria