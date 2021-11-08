.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SUCCOUR came the way of Mrs Onoriode Kevwe and her family as the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Wilson Ejeben Foundation, Chief Willson Brume Ejeben paid her medical surgery for a mouth tumour.

The 31-year-old Onoriode Kevwe, a mother of three and petty trader who hails from the Ewu community, Ughelli South and Enwhe Isoko South, both of Delta State, had been suffering from the ailment known as Ameloblastoma for the past four years.

Speaking with newsmen at the hospital where the surgery was carried out, the elder sister of Onoriode, Mrs Mary Koko, thanked Ejeben for salvaging the ugly situation which she said her younger sister had been going through.

On her part, the lead Surgeon, Dr Mrs Enakpodia Anighoro, also thanked Ejeben for his magnanimity, saying the operation, which was one in two and titled: SUBTOTAL MANDIBULECTOMY (with immediate Reconstruction using Reconstruction plate and screws), lasted for eight hours.

Enakpodia called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the founder of the Wilson Ejeben Foundation.

Reacting to the success of the surgery, Ejeben reiterated the determination of his foundation to continue to add value to humanity as God loves a cheerful giver.

Ejeben came in contact with Mrs Onoriode Kevwe on the 22nd day of May 2021 when he came for the 24th remembrance of his beloved mother at Aladja and was touched to put a smile on her face.

Kevwe is currently at the recovery unit of the hospital.

Vanguard News Nigeria