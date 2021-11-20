.

— NDSS vows to curt illegal oil bunkering in the region

Dayo Johnson Akure.

Eight suspected illegal oil bunkers have been arrested by the joint patrol team of the Niger Delta Security and Surveillance (NDSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State and the Police.

Zonal Operation Manager of NDSS in-change of Delta, Edo and Ondo States, Chief Job Omotuwa said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Omotuwa explained that suspects were arrested in four boats loaded with drums of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) at Abereke in the Ilaje council area of the State.

According to him “a vessel was equally arrested by NDSS when the suspects embarked on the same illegal dealings in petroleum products business on the high sea.

“As partners in progress with the security agencies statutorily empowered by law to investigate and prosecute such crime, we have handed the suspects, boats and drums of AGO to NSCDC in Ondo State.

“NDSS remains a disciplined, dedicated and law-abiding team and we will not relent in discharging our duties in collaboration and synergy with the security agencies on board,” he said.

Omotuwa advised the general public, especially those in coastal areas to stop any act of vandalism, illegal bunkering and dealing in petroleum products.

He said the NDSS would not hesitate to arrest suspects and hand them over to the security operatives when apprehended.

The operation manager reaffirmed its readiness to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to curb illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, all economic saboteurs would be made to face the full wrath of the law.