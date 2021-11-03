By Musa Na Allah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto Command has arrested a Superintendent II of Immigration Sokoto State Command and two other civilians for alleged federal government agencies employment scam.

The suspects were reported to be specialized in defrauding unsuspecting applicants with existing jobs opportunities in lucrative federal government agencies such as Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Port Authority and Nigeria Immigration service.

The EFCC Commandant in Sokoto, Mr Bawa Usman Kaltungo, stated this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in his office where he explained that no fewer than 26 people have been identified as victims lured to secure employment in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) among others by the syndicate.

He said the Command received a petition from one Aminu Binji against Ibrahim Shehu and Ibrahim Sifawa of the state ministry for youth and sports, Sokoto who introduced him to one of the suspects Ibrahim Shehu as someone who can secure employment from the Nigeria Customs Service.

On hearing that he equally informed his friend, Bello Abubakar Wamakko, who also indicated his interest.

“While maintaining that the suspects lured and convinced their victims to believed that once they made a payment of N350,000,00 each, the offer would be theirs”.

Furthermore, the two victims who with that belief made a total payment of N700,000,00 noted that the suspects also made some additional demands from them that includes transport and training fees bring the payment to N1,260,000,00.

Mr Kaltingo said investigation reveals that one of the suspects, Ibrahim Shehu, initiated and organised a purported Immigration training at Kwanawa Primary School located in the vicinity of Army Day Primary School, Kwanawa, Sokoto State.

He further said, the suspect also employed the services of a serving Assistant Superintant II of Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The Immigration Officer appeared in his official uniform at the recruitment/training venue to convince the trainers and make it look genuine.

“The suspect also lectured the trainees on the rudiments of Nigeria Immigration Service, prepared exams for them makes their scripts and award scores,” Kaltingo added.

According to him, the Immigration Officer also sold to the trainees what he claimed to be the immigration manual (photocopy), at the cost of N500 each.

The command recovered various incriminating documents that included fake Nigeria Customs Service employment forms and Nigeria Port Authority’s letters of employment in possession of the suspects.

Other items recovered in the suspect’s house included prepared test question papers and score sheets for NIS as confirmed had been forged and fabricated through the help of one John Danjuma of Mbaka and Co Business Centre Abuja.

