By Gabriel Olawale

A pro-Tinubu support group known as Edo Volunteers for Tinubu 2023 has commenced plans for the inauguration of its steering committee and media roundtable in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The event billed to hold in Benin city and with Dr. Agbadua Oyakhiromhe Bamidele as Guest lecturer.

The media roundtable and inauguration of its steering committee is slated for November 20th, 2021.

According to the Convener, Ms. Adetutu Owolabi, the group with membership across from the 18 local government areas of the state and beyond has kick-started preparations for the inauguration of its executive members in Benin city with the task of driving and achieving the goal of making the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The inauguration of the steering committee would mark an important milestone in the full roll-out of the group’s activities which according to the Convener includes “an effective political mobilization movement across the 18 LGAs of Edo State and beyond to secure mass support and endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next President in the year 2023.”

Influential and experienced political figures are expected to form the group’s steering committee as the race to the 2023 Presidential ticket gathers steam.

The media roundtable will also feature notable media chiefs of both the conventional and new media who, according to the Convener, are convinced that a Tinubu-presidency is “right for the moment given Tinubu’s proven dynamism, inclusiveness, and capacity to mobilize required local and international support towards achieving the goal of a secured and prosperous Nigeria.”