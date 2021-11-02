Benin City The Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize E. Salami has disclosed that learner progression, strengthened school governance and management, child protection, focused in-service professional development, public-private partnership (PPP) and enhanced school environment are her priorities as the Board strategizes to consolidate on gains under EdoBEST 2.0.



Mrs. Salami made this known during her maiden schools visit as Edo SUBEB Chairman.

The tour, which covered three out of the eighteen local government areas of Edo State, was an opportunity to engage with pupils, teachers, Local Government Education Authority management and staff, School Based Management Committee (SBMC) members, parents, and community leaders.



“Edo SUBEB takes the responsibility of providing quality education service to pupils very seriously; improving learning outcomes must be at the heart of all we do,” Mrs. Salami said at one of the schools visited in Ikpoba Okha LGA.

“We understand that schools are where our results are. We realise also that we must constantly seek the inputs of our stakeholders so that our polices and services are tailored to meet their needs,” she said.



While welcoming the SUBEB Chairman and her team, Pa Sunday Omokaro, Odionwere of Iguobazuwa expressed his pleasure at being visited by the newly appointed Chairman; noting that the community places a premium on education and pledged to support the new SUBEB Chairman in any way possible.

Pa Omokaro also prayed God to assist Mrs. Salami to achieve all her goals.



“We would like to reemphasize that Education for all is the responsibility of all, and we charge pupils/students, parents, leaders and youths with the care and maintenance of school assets located within their communities.

As a Board, we seek partnerships with alumni association of schools, corporate organisations, NGOs and philanthropists to support government’s drive to ensure that Edo State remains a model of sustained improvement in basic education,” Mrs. Salami noted.

Recently, in line with the Universal Basic Education disarticulation policy, the Edo State Ministry of Education handed over 306 Junior Secondary Schools to Edo SUBEB. The principal of Niger College Junior Secondary, Mrs. Orole Catherine Anike whilst receiving Mrs. Salami expressed the excitement of the school management and staff at the benefits that would accrue to them because of the on-going reforms in the education sector by His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State.



Similarly, other school heads, SBMC chairmen and Education secretaries welcomed the Chairman, expressed readiness to work with her while outlining priority intervention areas relevant to their schools.



The Executive Chairman concluded her tour by pledging to continue to visit schools across the State. She also hinted that a 5-year infrastructure development plan is part of the many interventions Governor Obaseki will be implementing in the Basic Education subsector.



The list of schools visited include Ozolua Model Primary School and Edo National College, both in Iguazu; Niger College, Idia College, Enikaro Primary School, St. Maria Goretti Girl’s Junior Secondary School, Imaguero Junior Secondary School and Imaguero Primary School.