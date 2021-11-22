By Gabriel Ewepu

AS industrial actions, dilapidated infrastructure, lack of personnel, access to health care facilities, mass exodus of health professionals, brain-drain, and others remain clog in the wheels of Nigeria’s health sector, medical stakeholders all over the country at the maiden edition of PharmAccess Nigeria, Enterprise Development Centre, EDC, of Pan-Atlantic University Annual Healthcare Conference, called for sustainable financing of the health sector for better performance and safeguarding of lives of Nigerians.

The call was made on the heels of conference’s aim, which is to identify additional funding mechanisms and strategies in building an efficient health system with special focus on digital transformation and scale up of health insurance across the country.

The conference being organised by PharmAccess Nigeria in partnership with EDC, with theme ‘Talent, Technology and the Nigerian Health Sector’ had in attendance 150 attendees from both the private and public sectors including Interswitch Nigeria, AXA Mansard Health, Avon Healthcare Ltd, Delta State Health Contributory Scheme, Health System Consult Limited, Nigeria Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), First Cardiology, Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebutte Metta, and others.

The conference was declared open by Deputy Director, Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University, Nneka Okekearu, and explained the objectives of the conference at this time, and expressed optimism that the conference will proffer sustainable solutions that will mobilize and consolidate cooperation and transparency among stakeholders including governments, funding organisations, the private sector and civil society for a multi-sectoral, holistic response to health concerns that is inclusive, sustainable and adequately funded.

Meanwhile, the keynote address was delivered by the Chief Executive Office, CEO, Interswitch Nigeria, Mitchell Elegbe, noted and described timing of the conference as most appropriate as it outlines conversation on sustainable solutions to Nigeria Healthcare sector through digital transformation while leveraging FinTech.

Meanwhile, during the Panel discussion titled ‘Advancing alternative healthcare financing: A requirement for universal health coverage in Nigeria’, the Country Director of PharmAccess Nigeria, Njide Ndili, said it cannot be overemphasized as far as relevance of public-private partnership in improving quality healthcare coverage is concerned.

Ndili made it clear that government alone cannot continue shouldering the burden responsibility of Nigerians, hence the need for private- public sector synergy, while she said taxation should be a major focus as an important mechanism for to achieve and sustain increased funding if ring-fenced for health.

She said: “There is no silver bullet to solving this problem of funding, rather there are different funding sources that need to aggregate to achieve universal health coverage.

“There needs to be collaboration between all stakeholders because everybody has a role to play. The policy makers in government ought to do their own part to ensure that adequate funding is made available especially for the indigents.

“We can also not over emphasize the critical role of technology because we can use it to leverage funding, direct people to appropriate healthcare centers.

‘We must also adopt best practices as there are currently pockets of excellence being implemented such as in Delta State which has enrolled over 1 million lives on their health insurance scheme.”

She also promised that PharmAccess Nigeria will continue to engage stakeholders at all levels both public and private to critically address issue of alternative strategies to mobilize and allocate more funding for healthcare in Nigeria

In another assertion, the CEO, AXA Mansard Heath, Tope Adeniyi, pointed that educating Nigerians about health insurance is paramount.

Adeniyi also emphasized that a change in spending culture can improve healthcare coverage, and urged more Nigerians to consider spending more proactively on health insurance rather than reactively.

However, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Avon Healthcare Ltd, Adesimbo Bello-Ukiri, stressed the need to harness benefits of technology along with increased funding from well-spirited corporate organisations.

“Independent of the economic situation of the country, if more people spend their money on Health insurance rather than hoping to pay out-of-pocket when there’s an emergency, we will have a better healthcare funding”, Bello-Ukiri.

The Director General, Delta State Health Contributory Scheme, Dr Nkechika Ben, added that there is a need for improved collaboration with National Health Insurance Scheme and State Health Insurance scheme, which will serve as platform for revitalizing Primary Healthcare Centers across the country.

Other speakers at the panel discussion included Founding Partner Health System Consult Limited, Nkata Chuku; General Manager Nigeria Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Femi Akingbade; First Cardiology, Dr Yemi Johnson; and Dr Adedamola Dada of FMC Ebutte Metta.