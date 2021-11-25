NACCIMA

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbala, has called on world leaders to build a global reserve of funds that would be utilized in boosting businesses and helping members of Chambers of Commerce across the globe in the face of future crisis.

He disclosed this at the ongoing 12th World Chambers Congress (WCC) holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The World Chambers Congress brings together, chamber and business heads, as well as representatives from international organizations and governments from over 100 countries of the world.

While providing insight on the role of Chambers of Commerce in navigating the new Normal, Ide Udeagbala rallied Chambers of Commerce to learn from the lessons of COVID-19 pandemic and build a global reserve.

Udeagbala emphasized that a risk assessment needs to be carried out by Chambers in order to develop and implement Contingency plans in the new normal.

He further stated that a low-hanging fruit for Chambers of Commerce to help their countries tackle the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and future crisis is for strong collaboration with the government in developing and executing solutions to the challenges faced by the Private sector of their respective countries.