Drama in Plateau Assembly as youths takeover, demanding reinstatement of Ayuba

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Some of the protesting youths

Fresh drama is brewing in Plateau State House of Assembly as the suspended Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, and his group on Monday morning gained entrance into the chambers having been barred last Thursday when he was purportedly suspended forcing him to hold plenary at a Community Hall in Zawan, Jos South local government area.

At that sitting, he suspended six members who spearheaded his impeachment even as the State Governor, Simon Lalong, received and congratulated Yakubu Sanda, Member representing Pengana State constituency who was appointed as Speaker by the faction which suspended Abok.

The Governor has however distanced himself from the drama in the House.

But placards-carrying youths, as early as 4 am, besieged the State Assembly, calling for Abok to be reinstated saying “he is a youth that is being persecuted for standing for the future of Plateau.”

At the time of this report, the impeached Speaker and his allies of 12 men were in the Assembly, having a meeting while a few security personnel were seen in strategic positions around the vicinity of the Assembly.

