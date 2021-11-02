Microneedling is a treatment used to tighten the skin, minimize wrinkles and reduce pore size. Dr. Sean Kelishadi helps patients in the Orange County area achieve smoother, younger, firmer, and more beautiful skin via Microneedling treatments.

Micro needling is a solution for many different types of skin damage and flaws, including wrinkles, scars, fine lines, and large pores. This treatment creates controlled tiny wounds in the skin using a small group of ultra-fine needles.

The entire group of needles is contained in a device that’s only about the size of a writing pen. The small holes in the skin force your body to start breaking apart tough scar tissue like acne scars and other skin damage. Alright

The cells in the lower layers of skin are also stimulated to produce fresh collagen and elastin, which means the damaged skin gradually is replaced by a fresh, new layer of skin.

Vivace™️ is a fractional microneedling radiofrequency treatment that tightens the skin, minimizes wrinkles, reduces pore size, and more. During the procedure, Dr. Sean Kelishadi will apply a numbing cream prior to the Vivace™️ treatment, so you may only feel mild pressure on the face. Regarding any type of aftercare, there is no downtime needed after Vivace™️ treatment, and patients generally can return to their normal routine the same day. Dr. Kelishadi recommends specific recovery protocols to help patients get the most from their Vivace™️ treatment. This can include a weekly mask and a soothing recovery system. Patients should avoid sun exposure for at least three to five days following treatment, and strenuous physical activity should be avoided for the same period. To achieve optimal results, follow up treatments may be recommended, with treatments spaced at least a month apart.

The ideal candidate for this procedure is someone who is 40 years or older and notices discoloration, age spots, and other skin problems that tend to occur with age and sun exposure. RF microneedling will enable you to tighten the skin, produce a more refreshed appearance, enhance your skin, treat acne scars, and reduce the appearance of age spots. The Vivace device is pressed gently against the skin to puncture and create micro-injuries that “disrupt” the cells and produce collagen. Some also refer to this as collagen induction therapy. New skin grows as the skin heals, leaving the top layer feeling and looking smoother, brighter, and rejuvenated. While this procedure is usually performed by itself, combining this advanced technique with the Vivace radiofrequency technology has allowed Dr. Kelishadi to optimize the results for his patients. The method is quite straightforward. The handheld device, which emits radio frequency heat, works by delivering short pulses of RF energy through an array of 25 sterilized, gold-plated micro-needles. The energy is transmitted through the needles, which simultaneously punctures the skin and circles back the electrodes on the skin. The RF energy heats at levels that provide cumulative and ongoing benefits.

After the treatment, patients start to notice results fairly quickly after the first Vivace™️ treatment. Results continue to improve over time, as the collagen and elastin are rebuilt. The optimal result typically is seen around four to six months post-treatment.