The Concern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (CYAN) has presented an Award of Excellence on Dr. Mabel Magbulu-Monina the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eagles Height Properties and investment LTD Lagos, Nigeria, in recognition of her sterling performance towards taking the Housing sector of Lagos and Nigeria at large and her philanthropy gestures.

The award of excellence was presented to Dr. Monina on Wednesday, November 24th 2021 by the Concern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (CYAN) led by its coordinator, Taiwo Olalekan.

Dr. Monina, whose company is one of the best Real Estate Development Company with the vision to make Everyone a Landlord in a serene environment at affordable prices have her corporate headquarters at Lagos and branches in other parts of the country.

The youth group socilicited her to continue to partner with them in areas of housing deficit as she has been doing in her own little way.

On her part she adviced the group to continue to be worthy ambassadors of the Nation and that with hard work and deligence any dream is achievable. She also stated that with God nothing is impossible because all she has become today was as a result of hard work, faith in God, determination and persistence. She urge the Youths to shun the get rich quick syndrome that is ravaging our society today.