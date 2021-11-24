The Concern Youth  Assembly  of Nigeria (CYAN) has presented an Award of Excellence on Dr. Mabel  Magbulu-Monina  the Managing  Director and Chief Executive  Officer of Eagles Height Properties and investment LTD Lagos, Nigeria, in recognition of her  sterling performance towards taking the Housing sector of Lagos and Nigeria  at large  and her philanthropy gestures. 

The award of excellence was presented to Dr. Monina on Wednesday, November 24th 2021 by the Concern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (CYAN) led by its coordinator, Taiwo Olalekan.

Dr. Monina, whose company is one of the best Real Estate Development Company with the vision to make Everyone a Landlord in a serene environment at affordable prices have her corporate headquarters at Lagos  and branches in other parts of the country. 

The youth group  socilicited  her to continue  to partner with them in areas of housing deficit  as she has been doing in her own little way. 

On her part she adviced the group to continue  to be worthy ambassadors  of the Nation and that with hard work and deligence any dream is achievable.  She also stated that with God nothing is impossible because all she has become today was as a result  of hard work, faith in God, determination and persistence. She urge  the Youths to  shun the get rich quick  syndrome that is ravaging our society today.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.