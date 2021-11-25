Many brands focus their efforts on promotion and spend very little time on building their brand identity. However, without first defining your brand and dressing it up in a unique identity, promotions will hardly get you any traction.

Dovid P Fehler explains that your brand’s identity embodies everything your business stands for. It is how customers perceive your business. Therefore, it is crucial to first work on your brand identity to secure the future of your business.

Dovid P Fehler is a London-based jeweler. He has made it his mission to educate people about diamonds, helping them understand the intricacies of jewelry and make informed purchases.

According to Fehler, the first step to establishing yourself in any industry is to define who you are and what you stand for. He has done this through his transparent and detailed approach to jewelry. He also shows his face to his clients to help them put a face to the information and product they are buying.

In a world where everything changes so fast, Dovid P Fehler advocates for creating a lasting impression on consumers. “This makes your brand memorable,” he explains. Looking at the business landscape now and what is coming in 2022, it is very important to refine your brand identity in order to stand out in any field.

Brand identity goes beyond a business name and a logo. While a memorable name and logo are crucial to any business, you need to accompany that with a brand story, mission, and impression. Dovid P Fehler explains that giving your brand a face sets you apart from the crowds. This is how you can help people easily single you out from your competitors.

“Having a solid identity also helps build your brand’s credibility and trust. It will not just get you noticed but also give you more authority in the marketplace. A consistent brand image will help you stand out,” says Dovid P Fehler. “It is crucial to remember that your brand’s identity is a template for everything you do. Therefore, keep it consistent and interesting.”

If your brand is struggling to differentiate itself amidst a sea of competition, Dovid P Fehler suggests you start working on your brand identity for guaranteed success in 2022. A solid brand identity will help your business promote itself, especially in the digital spaces.