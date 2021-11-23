By Innocent Anaba

A former Kogi State deputy governor, Mr. Aboyomi Amoniyi; former Director of Lands, Lagos State, Mr. Rotimi Okunfulure; the chairman, Board of Trustee, Residents of Osborne Foreshore Residents Association, OSFRA, Sir Steve Omojafor and chairperson of the association, Chinwe Ezenwa-Mbah, yesterday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State not to allow Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi, Lagos to be turned into a slum.

Addressing newsmen on the alleged unregulated development being carried out by an estate developer, Messrs Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, in the Estate, Ezenwa-Mbah said: “With the way the structures are being put in place, the estate should be stopped by Governor Sanwo-Olu from being turned into a slum. This estate, which was reclaimed, did not witness flooding, but because of the uncontrolled development, the place is flooded once there is a heavy downpour.”

She listed the alleged building rules contravention by the developer, to include: “Density levels. The number of dwelling units in virtually all Lekki Gardens developments is far more than what is allowed under the subsisting approval order. This is the cardinal contravention by Lekki Gardens. Parking provision; the planning guideline which stipulates that at least two parking spaces must be provided per dwelling unit, is being violated with impunity. Some of the parking spaces provided are not accessible to vehicles; as the provisions are mere marking on pieces of paper.

“We urgently call for an immediate stoppage of all these contraventions, as we do not want to be presented or saddled with a fait accompli. We also seek the commissioning of a detailed planning audit and structural integrity appraisal of all Lekki garden projects/Foreshore Waters, by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, to enforce the extant laws of the Lagos State Government.

