Don Jazzy

By Precious Chukwudi

Mega star producer, singer and honcho at Marvin Records, Don Jazzy (Michael Collins Ajereh) is 39 years old today.

However, the celebration is not just for the unassuming but larger-than-life baritoned serial hitmaker and entrepreneur.

Everyone is dropping messages and vibes that celebrates their association with Don Baba J, who brings another dimension to the meaning of philanthropy.

While Innocent 2Baba Idibia paid homage to Don Jazzy’s philanthropic side: “As you dey bless, na so your own go continue. You too much,” Davido said “Happy birthday Don Baba; blessings to us all.”

Tiwa Savage: “The Supreme Boss, happy birthday @donjazzy. You will forever be the best boss in the world.

“Is your account still the same, I wan check something. Love you for life.”

Tacha: “Omo it’s really @donjazzy’s birthday. Happy birthday. Knowing you is refreshing.

“I wish you good health, prosperity, long life and a GREATER YOU.

Simi: “Happy birthday Don Jazzy. A lot of people love you and e get why.

Mercy Eke: “Happy birthday to a rare gem @Donjazzy.”

Toke Makinwa: “Happy birthday to an incredible leader. I personally thank you for the numerous ways you have time to be truly there for everyone.

“Don Jazzy, I never forget the money you owe me o. But nah your birthday.”

