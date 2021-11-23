The Founder and CEO of the leading media firm based in Lagos Nigeria – DottsMediaHouse Limited, has been recognized as Young CEO of the year for the second consecutive year at the BrandCom Awards 2021

The award was presented to the young and vibrant CEO by Steve Babaeko (CEO, X3M Ideas) & Joshua Ajayi (Founder, BrandCommunicator) at the event ceremony held on Friday 19th November in Ikeja G.R.A, Lagos state.

The stakeholders of Brandcom in their congratulatory message to Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, acknowledged the recognition as the highest honour reserved for an individual who have distinguished themselves in the integrated marketing communication space especially in the digital marketing industry where Tiwalola Olanubi plays for the year (2021) in review.

“Tiwalola leads an amazing innovative team that keeps delivering at the highest level in the media space. He is well deserving of the Young CEO of the Year Award for the second year in a row as he has excelled in upholding the highest professional standard and immense contributions to the media industry” – Brandcom stakeholder said.

Accepting the award, Tiwalola Jnr expressed gratitude to the organizers of the BrandCom Awards 2021, stating that this gives him the same feeling as 2020 when he was awarded for the same category and emphasized how this recognition stand as an applause for the creative innovative projects he and his team keeps and will continue to deliver for local and international brands across the globe.

On the same night, the agency – DottsMediaHouse also received an award for Most Innovative Influencer Marketing Agency of 2021, The Agency’s Head of Influencer Marketing – Bright Esagbodje said his team will continue to create innovative solutions in the influencer marketing and media space as a whole. “We will not relent on staying true to DottsMedia’s tagline – COCREATEMAGIC” – Bright emphasized

DottsMediaHouse is Africa’s leading media firm using three arms – content, consulting and strategy – to create campaigns, movements & stories that inspire change and socio-economic development – helping corporate, institutional and governance clients across the globe expand their reach across an increasingly progressive audience.