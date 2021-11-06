By Gabriel Olawale

The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae has disclosed that the relationship between Nigeria and India started in 1958.

Professor Eghosa, who was the former Vice-chancellor of Igbinedion University, clarified that this relationship was when its first mission was established in Nigeria two years after Nigeria’s independence.

He made this known at the Diwali Cultural performance by a 12 member Baba Gorekhnath Gotipua ICCR dance troupe at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Auditorium in commemoration of India’s Festival of light and happiness on Friday in Lagos.

The Political Science Scholar stated that both countries developed strong bilateral relations, commercial and strategic ties even as The NIIA has greatly benefitted from the good will and cooperation of India.

“The relations between Nigeria and India dates back to 1958, when India established its first mission in Nigeria, two years before Nigeria’s independence.

“Nigeria and India have a highly diverse national population and share similar colonial legacies.

“They have both developed strong bilateral relations, commercial and strategic ties.

“The NIIA has greatly benefitted from the good will and cooperation of India. In October 2007, the Honorable Prime Minister of India to Nigeria, Dr. Manmohan Singh visited Nigeria.” The DG stated.

Speaking on the festival, The High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, His Excellency Abhay Thakur said the festival is being marked by Indians and friends across the globe as it also coincides with the harvest and new year celebration.

The High Commissioner also said it is considered as a festival of new beginnings and triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, noting that friends and relatives visit each other and exchange good wishes for the season on this day.

While explaining the traditional dance, Thakur described Gotipua meaning single boy as a dance form in the Indian state of Odisha, and is the precursor of Odissi classical dance.

He further explained that such dance had been performed in Odisha for centuries by young boys, who dress as women to praise Lord Jagannath and Krishna.

Abhay noted that last year and a half has been challenging for everyone but after multipronged efforts and whole society approach especially with rising vaccination in India and Nigeria that the intensity of the pandemic is slowing down; hence, the rationale behind the celebration.

The Commissioner harped on the fact that his country recently attained an important milestone of delivering a total of more than 1 billion vaccine doses to its eligible population.