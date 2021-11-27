.

.As Tambuwal canvasses for unity among the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, on Saturday clarified that the controversy surrounding the amendment to the Electoral Act to accommodate direct primary for all parties did not in any way pit the governors against the National Assembly members.

Bagudu described the divergent views and to oust debate on the matter by the governors and federal lawmakers as democracy in action and not an indication of division or fight between the states’ Chief executives and federal parliamentarians.

Also, the governor of Sokoto State and Vice Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has canvassed for unity among diverse Nigerians for radical development, saying the development of any nation doesn’t recognise parties, ethnicities and religions.

Governors Bagudu and Tambuwal accompanied by their counterpart from Jigawa State, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, at various locations in Ekiti, on Friday, while commissioning road projects initiated by Governor Kayode Fayemi to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

The roads are the Ijan-Igbemo-Ilupeju, Aramoko-Erinjiyan and Oye-Ayede-Isan-Otun roads.

Speaking about development and party politics, Bagudu said: “We are very proud of the achievements of Governor Fayemi in Ekiti. He has initiated quality projects that can stand the test of time for his people and this is a hallmark of a good leader.

“I had also spoken about the issue of direct primary severally. The divergent opinion we had was democracy in action. The governors and the people had shown their concerns and that was what we did.

“We are not fighting the national assembly or anybody over direct primary, we were just making our views and concerns known on the matter”.

Tambuwal, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, had while commissioning the Aramoko-Erinjiyan road, averred that Nigerians should associate freely with one another regardless of political inclinations, religion and ethnicity.

“The fact that good governance knows no political party makes me come down from Sokoto State to celebrate with my brother, Governor Fayemi to commission this road.

“You can see how we relate with each other and ourselves, it is about our people. Road infrastructure has value addition in the lives of our people, this is a good road project.

“Governor Fayemi even said it was constructed by a local contractor, this is good because we have to build the local contactors even when we patronise the multinationals.

“This road is important for the growth of agriculture, tourism, commerce and transport. We also know the value of the Ikogosi warm spring in the tourism development of this country. This road will make it easy for us to access tourism for people all over the globe, this is nothing but good governance.

“The fact that Governor Fayemi is providing good leadership has made other 35 governors under NGF have confidence in his leadership and personality”.

In his submission, Fayemi said the commission of the road projects were part of the fulfilment of his electioneering campaigns in 2018 to the people of Ekiti State that he would make road Infrastructure a priority.

He said his relationship with Governor Tambuwal should be a lesson to other Nigerians that leadership should be about the development of a country and its people and not about politicking alone.

On the Aramoko-Erinjiyan road, Fayemi said: ” I commend the contractor for the extraordinary diligent manner with which he delivered on the job. The last time this road got attention was in 2004 and later got dilapidated.

“We make this 13.5 kilometres road a priority because it leads to the tourism corridor of our state. The road will facilitate access to farms, Ikogosi warm spring, the gossy water factory, boost commercial activities and socio-economic activities of our party.

“We will continue to provide accessible and motorable roads to all our towns and villages. But we appeal to motorists to put safety first. We have to think of being alive while driving on our roads”.