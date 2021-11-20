…as 17 year old UniMaid student gets scholarship award

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that deliberate efforts must be made to integrate the youths into today’s governance structure to adequately prepare them for future leadership.

This was as a 17 years old Miss Fatima Mafi, a 17 year old 100 level Petrol Chemistry student of University of Maiduguri (UniMaid), Borno State was awarded a schorlaship by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Jaha for the next three academic.

Gbajabiamila made the assertion while speaking at the National Children’s Dialogue themed “The Nigerian Child and the National Unity Project” to mark the 2021 Universal Children’s Day in Abuja on Saturday.

He that that the need for political participation of the youth was what ultimately propelled him to champion an amendment to the Electoral Bill, 2021 for the use of Direct Primaries by political parties as a method of choosing candidates for elective offices.

He said, “That debate on direct primaries, which I championed, is about the future of our country. Our position in the 9th House of Representatives is that everyone must have equal opportunities to participate in governance and the democratic process.

“Our young people must have a seat at the high table and we must create the enabling environment for them to be in leadership such that a young man with bold ideas can come out to vie for any position, be it legislator, governor or any other office. That can only be achieved through direct primaries, which will give a fair chance to the youth of this country to be involved in governance.”

Gbajabiamila called for huge investment in youth education, particularly technology, which the speaker said had transformed the world from what it used to be into a global village, delivering services and innovations at an unprecedented speed.

“Technology has changed our world. We no longer exist in communal or national silos but as part of a broad fabric of humanity in a global village where opportunities and challenges abound. In this new world where a child with a computer and internet connection in Lagos can compete for jobs in Texas or Bombay, our job as leaders is to ensure that every Nigerian child is educated and empowered to compete in and succeed in this global marketplace of ideas and talent”, he said.

Gbajabiamila also urged all hands to be on deck to make Nigeria a peaceful place to live.

“Peace is a necessary condition for development and progress. The present insecurity and the rampaging uncertainty it creates across the land represent the single biggest threat to the wellbeing of our nation’s children and the security of their future.

“We must wage the battle for peace with a warrior’s resolve because everything depends on our victory over the forces that threaten our country and risk the future of our country.

“The 9th House of Representatives has situated national security interventions at the top of our priorities in recognition of this. We have in the past year initiated legislative action to reform our national security infrastructure, improve funding for national security intervention and ensure effective oversight of resources allocated to protecting our country and defending our people from dangers within and external.

“We will continue in this regard because, as I said before, success in every other area depends on our success in this regard”, Gbajabiamila said.

He also commended the Board and Management of the Children Of Africa Leadership And Values Development Initiative (CALDEV), led by Rep. Bamidele Salam, for initiating the dialogue series.

Speaking earlier, Salam explained the purpose of the project was to build “exemplary” children with all the qualities that would lead Nigeria to become a truly great country.

Meanwhile, among the children and participants from various schools and bodies featured in the dialogue and a series of other programmes was Miss Mafi who was awarded of scholarship for three year by Hon. Jaha.

Mafi’s introduction of herself, hailing from Damboa, Borno State at the event attracted the attention of the Jaha, the lawmaker who represents the constituency.

A 100 level student of Petrol Chemistry, Mafi revealed that she wanted to study Auaronutic Engineering but couldn’t find that in University of Maiduguri.

Responding to the sudden kind gesture, she said: “I don’t know how to express my feelings rigth now but I am excited and grateful to God and the lawmaker.”

She however promised to become an Aeronautics engineer someday.

“After my first degree, I will go back to Aeronautic as my second degree”, she said.

While making the presentation, Jaha who said he was moved by Mafi’s display of brilliance said he didn’t know her state of origin of the girl until she introduced herself, adding that as an alumnus of UniMaid, he was jolted to give the schorlaship.

He said: “I also realised she is a young lady and the cardinal principle of Boko Haram is to discourage western education particularly among girls.

“So by encouraging her, this is going to inspire other girls that equally have an ambition to pursue western education

“And coincidentally, after I have given her that scholarship, I later realised that she is even from my constituency, so to me, it is just like a square peg in a square hole

“I used to know the father and the immediate uncle who was killed by Boko Haram while carrying out educational activities

“The uncle was the chairman quality assurance in the Ministry of Education, he went out on an official assignment and was killed by Boko Haram.

“So I felt touched by noticing that she is from the family and was still encouraged to go to school”.

Asked if he would not renege on his promise, the lawmaker said, “from my orientation, I am a man of integrity and very straight forward.

“As I am talking to you now I have transfered the sum of N500,000.00 to her account. I have calculated the student fee and it is less than a N100.000 per annum and I have paid for a four years course”.