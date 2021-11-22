President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President is also expected to meet separately with three governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are already waiting for him in his office.

The three governors are the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and governor of Yobe state, Mai Malla Buni, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu and his Jigawa state counterpart, Mohammed Badaru.

It was reliably gathered that the agenda of the meeting bordered on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill waiting for the assent of the President.

Recall that there have been a sharp disagreement between members of the National Assembly and the governors over the mode of party primaries.

While the National Assembly has approved direct primaries in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which is before the President for his assent, the governors have kicked against direct primaries, instead they want the indirect primaries which has been in practice.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who had met with the President on Thursday last week, insisted that there was no going back on the issue of direct primaries for all the political parties in the Electoral Act.

He said that the direct primaries would open the political space and give room for the youths to participate actively in the political activities unlike the indirect primaries that was controlled by the godfathers.

A source hinted that the governors presence may be to lobby the President to re