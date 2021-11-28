Dezign Ovo

Multi-talented entertainer Dezign Ovo will be staging a double whammy show, “Dezign Ovo Live in Concert” to formally mark the release of his new EP titled “Winner Man” and also premiere the movie, Shasha Note, of which he is the executive producer.

Slated for December 5, 2021, the event which starts with a red carpet at 5pm and the main show by 6pm, is organised by Mama Jae Entertainment and Chief Ochuko in collaboration with Dezignation Record.

“It is going to be a live band music show. I’m bringing lots of energy on stage with real music and fun. It’s going to be spiritual,” he affirmed.

According to him, the show will feature performances by top artistes including Jaywon, Harrysong, Joel, Orezi, Chuddy K, and Muno Sing. Other acts lined up for performance are Ashagangali, Ebisco, Raybekah, Graham D, Wealth, Jefri King, Adokiye and Xtacy.

He further disclosed that guests at the event will be entertained by comedians Efe Warriboy, KC Brown and Klint Da Drunk.

Speaking about the “Winner Man” EP, his seven-track sophomore album, he disclosed: “The reason I titled it ‘Winner Man’ is because I consider myself a winner. Two artistes featured in the EP are Eriga ‘Paper Boy’ and Raybekah and I worked with different producers including Vybe Killa, Twinzbeat and Ebisco Sugar.”

He added: “The tracks on the album are “Nobody” (ft Eriga), “Omalicha,” “Different” (ft Raybekah), “Joro,” “Choke,” “Winner Man” and “Bundle.”