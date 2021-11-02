A front line aspirant for the position of Lagos PDP State Publicity Secretary, Demola Olarewaju, has congratulated all PDP members for a successful national convention.

Speaking in the early hours of Sunday after the convention, in a press statement, Olarewaju describe the process as a victory for democracy and a signal that the PDP was ready to take over governance of Nigeria by 2023.

The statement read “I congratulate Amb. Taofeek Arapaja on his emergence as Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Setonji Kosheodo as Deputy National Secretary and Hon. Debo Ologunagba as National Publicity Secretary from the South West. This victory is for all PDP members and I am delighted to witness it.

I am as excited by the emergence of 25-year-old Mohammed Kadade as Youth Leader of our great party – an organic response of the PDP to the growing GenZ demographics quest to get involved in governance. The emergence of Sen Iyorchia Ayu as well as all other NWC members has proven that the PDP is now the party to beat in 2023 and the party can unite Nigeria unlike the APC.”

Olarewaju, however, lampooned the All Progressive Congress, APC, as a party that cannot organise itself, saying that APC cannot deliver unity or development to Nigeria as it has been unable to organise a successful Elective and truly competitive national convention in its history.

He noted, “You cannot give what you do not have. APC is a party of division and it has divided Nigeria. It is a party of poverty and it has impoverished Nigerians. It is a party of the old and can deliver nothing new to Nigeria. The PDP has by this convention proven itself an organised political machine that will overrun the APC in any free and fair election devoid of rigging, VoterMoni and intimidation of voter.”

While wishing all PDP members who came to Abuja a safe journey back to their respective bases, Demola Olarewaju called on the NWC and the members from the Southwest to unite the party, reach out to aggrieved persons and organise for victory in 2023.