By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AFTER six underwhelming years of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Federal level, former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi yesterday declared that the people of Delta State will not make the mistake made by Nigerians with the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Chief Gbagi, a frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), spoke in Asaba when he led members of his campaign team on a consultative visit to the State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP.

He noted that the mistake Nigerians made in 2015 by electing President Buhari of the APC in 2015 must not be repeated in the oil-rich state which has been under the control of the PDP since 1999.

According to him, “We have literarily seen what four years can do to our lives, we have seen what six can do to our lives, for allowing the APC an incursion into the governance of this country.

“It has resulted in hunger and hardship. Nigeria is in ruin except we don’t want to tell ourselves the truth.

“So we cannot afford to make that same mistake in Delta by bringing APC to govern us, it is a suicidal mission to allow that.”

He, therefore, appealed to the SWC to provide a just, fair and equitable platform to aspirants, insisting that the only way to stop the APC was for the PDP to put forward the best, which he claimed to represent.

“I possess the capacity, am not going to tell you what I intend to do with taxpayers money, am telling you what I have done as a private entrepreneur. The era of telling people what you will do with taxpayers money is gone.

“What is needed now is what you have done to create viable economic means of livelihood for the people,” Gbagi said.

While praising Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his administration’s achievements especially in the area of road infrastructure, he pledged that if elected, he would build industries where the teeming number of youths would be gainfully employed.

Making reference to the recently concluded governorship election in Anambra State, Gbagi urged Deltans to register and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) in order to vote in a credible candidate, adding that voters in Anambra rejected money to vote their conscience.

Receiving the governorship aspirant, the state chairman of the party, Kingsley Esiso said the PDP was on a rescue mission to build the nation.

Esiso pledged that the party would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants, and urged them to go about their campaigns across the state without infringing on the right is others in the race.