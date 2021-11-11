Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Chairman during his visit to First Rhema Solutions Limited

The Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), Monday Onyeme has commended Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Company in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria First Rhema Solutions Limited.

Onyeme made this disclosure during his visit to the Chairman of First Rhema Solutions Limited Amb Mark Obi at Asaba.

According to Onyeme, The ICT company has made a difference in rendering quality services in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) world.

He noted that, The world has become a technological world which has enabled speedy communications among people.

“Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has come to stay and I must commend Amb Mark Obi for building a tested and trusted ICT company in Nigeria.

“One thing we must be known for as a people is our responsibility toward the wellbeing of others .

“I am impressed seeing young people doing well in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) world.

“My visit to First Rhema Solutions Limited is timely and Gods plan” he said

Meanwhile the First Rhema Solutions Chairman Amb Mark Obi who applauded the revenue board chairman’s visit , noted that the ICT company over the years has been built on global reputation and integrity.