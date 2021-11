.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has bagged Lawmaker of the Year from the Independent Newspaper.

The award is the maiden edition of the Independent Nigerian Parliamentary Excellence Awards 2021.

The event being held in Abuja, attracted dignitaries from across the country, including members of the Delta State House of Assembly, who graced the ceremony in their numbers.