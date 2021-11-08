.

…says PDP has done enough damage in Delta

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

DEPUTY Senate President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged the people of Delta State to chase the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from governance for a better State in 2023, saying “we don’t want to elect Monarchs”.

Speaking Sunday at Ovwor-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state while welcoming over 4, 000 PDP decampees from Olomu wards 1 and 2, Gbaregolor, Ewu, Orere, Arhavwarhrien, Erhruvwaren, Olota, Okparabe, Asa, Otu-Jeremi and Effurun-Otor in the council area into the fold of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Omo-Agege said the PDP had done enough damage in the State.

Flanked by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Francis Waive, APC State chairman-elect, Engr. Omeni Sobotie, Charman of the party in Delta Central, Chief Adelabu Bodjor, Chairman-elect of the party in Delta Central, Chief Paulinus Akpeki and other party chieftains, Omo-Agege said: “PDP has failed the people of Delta State. We are counting on you to chase away PDP from Delta State.

“I saw the governor of Delta State on television saying he wants to rescue Nigeria. Someone who has not been able to rescue Delta State saying he wants to rescue Nigeria. We don’t want him to go and pollute Nigeria.

“He has already done enough damage to Delta State. PDP has done enough damage to Delta State. We need you to help chase them away from Delta State governance and we know that with you, we can do it.

“I want to appeal to you as l welcome you to this party as members. l also welcome you as canvassers and ambassadors of the party. Go to your communities, wards and units and preach the gospel that enough is enough.

“If Okowa can turn Owa-Alero to London, what crime have you committed here in Ughelli South? What have you done to Okowa? You have the opportunity to help us come out and chase away Okowa, chase away PDP from this local government area.

“So, go back and recruit and canvass people on our behalf that there will be a better Delta State in 2023, a better state for all of us as partners. We don’t want to elect monarchs, don’t want to elect kings, we want partnership”

Earlier, while receiving the decampees on behalf of the State Chairman of the APC, Prophet Jones Erie, Chief Adelabu Bodjor, assured the new members that they would enjoy the same privileges as old members.

Vanguard News Nigeria