By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has described the death of the wife of the former military Head of State, Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, as the end of a glorious era, stressing that her belief in the unity of the country never waned.

Ikpeazu who stated this at the funeral service for late Lady Aguiyi Ironsi, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Afaraukwu, Umuahia, said that the deceased believed and worked for the peace, progress and unity of Abia State and Nigeria.

He stated that the former first lady was a great woman who exhibited nobility, hard work and comportment during her lifetime, stressing that he felt a deep sense of personal loss as he tapped from the wealth of experience of Lady Aguiyi Ironsi.

Ikpeazu noted that the Late General Aguiyi Ironsi was the real father of Nigerian unity since he was the Head of State who promulgated the Decree that unified Nigeria, stressing that the murder of the former Head of State signalled the start of the threat to the unity of the country.

He urged Nigerians to learn to extend hands of fellowship across various nationalities and prayed that the burial will mark an end to all cases of injustice across the land in order to give the people new hope to live as brothers and build a greater nation.

In his words; “The death of Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi marks the end of a glorious chapter in our history.

“Her faith in the unity of Nigeria never waned. She was a great woman who exhibited nobility, hard work and comportment during her lifetime.

“I felt a deep sense of personal loss as I tapped from her wealth of experience. Her husband, General Aguiyi Ironsi was the real father of Nigerian unity since he was the Head of State who promulgated the Decree that unified Nigeria.

“The murder of the man signalled the start of the threat to the unity of Nigeria. I urge Nigerians to learn to extend hands of fellowship across various nationalities.

“I pray that her burial will mark an end to all cases of injustice across the land to give the people new hope to live together as brothers and build a greater nation”.

In his homily, the Chancellor of Umuahia Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Fr. Henry Maduka stressed the need for Christians to turn to God’s word for solutions to the many problems confronting the nation.

He described Lady Aguiyi Ironsi as a worthy Christian who reposed absolute trust in God which enabled her to surmount the difficult task of bringing up her children after the painful death of her husband.

On behalf of the Aguiyi Ironsi family, the first son of the deceased and former Minister of Defense, Ambassador Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, described his mother as an example to Nigerian women who championed the cause for the rights of women, saying that she will be sorely missed.

He thanked the Governor and other dignitaries for identifying with the family.

