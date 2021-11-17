By Juliet Umeh

To give more emerging filmmakers from the Sub-Saharan Africa region opportunity to ensure they participate to tell their re-imagined African folktales to the world, a streaming services platform, the Netflix and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO’s short film competition has been extended to November 28.

The competition, administered by a strategy and policy advisory firm, Dalberg opened on October 14, 2021 in partnership with Netflix with UNESCO to unearth emerging filmmaking talent from across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The organizers said the six finalists of the competition will each receive $25 000, get trained and mentored by skilled industry professionals and also be provided with a US$75,000 production budget to create short films that will premiere on Netflix in 2022 as an ‘Anthology of African folktales.’

According to them: “For the first round, applicants will be required to submit a synopsis of their concept (no more than 500 words) as well as links to a recent CV and a portfolio/ evidence of any past audiovisual work they have produced. Applications can be made in English, Portuguese or French viawww.netflix-growcreative.com

“Folktales have continued to be a significant jewel in Africa’s heritage inspiring future generations, while constantly inviting people to reimagine their relevance to our contemporary societies.

“The focus on folktales is inspired by African Union 2063 Agenda’s Aspiration 5, which celebrates African cultural identity, common heritage, values, and ethics. The competition aims to harness this important tradition with a modern outlook,” the organisers said.