Great news! The deadline for Netflix & UNESCO’s short film competition has been extended to 28 November! This will give more emerging filmmakers from the Sub-Saharan Africa region 12 extra days to ensure they can participate in this exciting opportunity to tell their exciting re-imagined African folktales to the world.

The competition, administered by Dalberg, opened on 14 October 2021 in partnership with Netflix with UNESCO to unearth emerging filmmaking talent from across Sub-Saharan Africa. The six finalists of the competition will each receive $25 000, be trained and mentored by highly-respected and skilled industry professionals and be provided with a US$75,000 production budget to create short films that will premiere on Netflix in 2022 as an “Anthology of African folktales”.

Folktales continue to be a significant jewel in Africa’s heritage inspiring future generations, while constantly inviting people to reimagine their relevance to our contemporary societies. The focus on folktales is inspired by African Union 2063 Agenda’s Aspiration 5, which celebrates African cultural identity, common heritage, values, and ethics. The competition aims to harness this important tradition with a modern outlook.

For the first round, applicants will be required to submit a synopsis of their concept (no more than 500 words) as well as links to a recent CV and a portfolio/ evidence of any past audiovisual work they have produced. Applications can be made in English, Portuguese or French via www.netflix-growcreative.com/unesco (which is available in all 3 languages) until November 28th, 2021 at 14:59 PM CAT.