By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has hailed the United States for removing Nigeria from its list of countries with religious freedom concerns, calling the decision fair and just.

The government spoke against the backdrop of removal of Nigeria by the US government from the list of countries violating religious freedom.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had in a statement on Wednesday, announced the removal of Nigeria from the list.

In a statement issued in Paris, France, yesterday, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the US government’s action justified Nigeria’s position in December 2020 that it didn’t engage in religious freedom violation or had a policy of religious persecution.

He said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country’s constitution and took seriously any infringements in that regard.

“We will continue to ensure that every Nigerian has the freedom to practice his or her own chosen religion or belief without hindrance,” the minister said. He commended religious leaders in the country who have been working to ensure religious harmony.

Vanguard News Nigeria