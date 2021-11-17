.

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian entertainers have started a challenge on social media, tagged #showmeyourfriendchallenge.

The challenge, which was supposedly started by Davido, is a challenge whereby celebrities get to post their account details online, asking supposed friends and lovers to send them money as a way of knowing who their real friends are. Here are some of the celebrities who are involved in the challenge.

Davido: Omo baba Olowo himself, caused a few stirs on Instagram on Thursday morning, with a post many described as “not from him”. In an Instagram post, the entertainer asked his friends to send N1 million each to his Wema Bank account, as a way of paying back to him all the good things he has done In the past.

”We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. Shey they said we are 30 BG. If you don’t send your own. You’re out of here. You are gone,” he said.

While some of his fans thought he meant he would send money to them, others started donating to him. Some of those who sent money to his account displayed evidence of doing so.

Destiny Etiko: Beautiful Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, who is known for being social, didn’t waste time jumping on the trend. Immediately Davido made his post, she made hers.

“Abeg I no ask for 1million ooo…please, my own friends and lovers should just send 5k to this account and tag me. It will surely be appreciated. Love you guys…” She posted while adding her account details.

However, she was not as lucky as Davido, as some of her fans, instead of contributing money, gave her some unpleasant words. A few good fans however later sent money to her account, as evidenced by screenshots of credit alerts she posted.

Ruggedman: Ruggedybaba in his own wisdom, decided to rather appeal for sponsorship for his show.

“It’s not all the time you bring trouble for me to help. Oya, I need help too. Sponsorship hasn’t come and funding a show from the pocket is not easy. Support me too. I will know who my friends/supporters are today too. Oya o ” Ruggedman posted, while also including his account number.

Unfortunately, all Ruggedman got from his friends and family was uncomplimentary words.

Lizzy Gold Onuwaje: Lizzy Gold, actress and brand influencer joined the league too. In a post that looks exactly like the one Destiny Etiko made, Lizzy also asked her friends and lovers to send her money.

“1 Million ooo…Please my ghen-ghen friends and lovers should just send 3k to this account and tag me..it will surely be appreciated..love you guys” she said, also with her account details.

Some fans obliged, while others just waved her off.

OlaitanSugar: Nollywood actor and movie maker, Olaitan Sugar, probably overwhelmed by the amount of money Davido got, simply tapped into Davido’s blessing.

“God of Davido where are you? who will send me something hoooogggeee bayii? My friends are you there? should we start from 1m or 1000?” She posted.

The trend of asking your friends and lovers to send you money as a way of knowing who your real people are is gradually gaining ground. Davido, who began the trend, raked over 50 million one hour after his own post. Hopefully, other celebrities would rake higher as the challenge progresses.