By Ayo Onikoyi

“Assurance” crooner and music executive, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido has donated all the money he received during his 100M challenge ahead of his birthday.

Davido noted that he received 200M from fans and friends and added 50million

He donated N250million to all orphanages across Nigeria.

The singer made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

In addition to the 200 million naira received, he made a personal donation of 50 million naira, bringing the total amount of money to N250 million, to be distributed to orphanages homes across the country.



To achieve this he had constituted a 5-man committee to take care of the logistics.

“The singer also revealed that he intends to do a fundraising every year to celebrate his birthday and give back the donation to the poor.

Davido shared a copy of the statement via Twitter and wrote;

”We rise by lifting others”

