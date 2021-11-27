By Gabriel Olawale

A Multi-local food company and owners of Fan Milk Plc in Nigeria, Danone has boosted its dairy farm with the receipt of first batch of cattle on the 26th of November, 2021.

The Company’s General Secretary, Mr. Olakunle Olusanya made this known in a chat with newsmen while on-site on Friday at Odeda Farm, Ogun State.

He disclosed that the company embarked on the project as part of its commitment to boost local dairy production, improving the engagement of local farmers and community participation in dairy farming. This is in alignment with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s backward integration programme for the improvement of local milk production and reinforcement of the Federal Government’s initiative to sustain the economy and achieving food self-sufficiency in the country.

Recall that the company signed a partnership agreement with Ogun State government on Dairy Value Chain Activities in Ogun State.

He added that the partnership agreement is a significant step in actualizing the Backward Integration Plan(BIP) of Fan Milk Plc (Danone).

“The Dairy Farm will improve the local farmer and community participation in dairy farming.

“The Ogun State Government and Fan Milk Plc (Danone) officially entered a partnership agreement on Dairy Value Chain Activities in the State at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing Ceremony held at the Governor’s Office Oke-Mosan, on Thursday, 28th January, 2021 and subsequent ground breaking (foundation laying ceremony) at Odeda Farm Institute.

“The partnership agreement is a significant step in actualizing the Backward Integration Plan (BIP) of Fan Milk Plc (Danone),

“The Project, among other things, involves the establishment of a Model Dairy Farm, milk collection Centre and Dairy Training Institute at Odeda Farm Institute, Odeda LGA, Ogun State.”

Reacting to the current development, The Commissioner of Agriculture in Ogun State, Dr Adeola Odedina stated that this is a clear demonstration of Private Public Partnership success story and that the promise made by Fan Milk Danone has been kept.

Also speaking, The Representative of the French Dairy Professionals, Mr Laurent Journaux expresses his delight at what Fan Milk and Danone is doing in the dairy sector and gives assurances of technical support to the growth of the dairy sector in Nigeria.